Gratus Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC owned approximately 0.19% of DT Midstream worth $10,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DT Midstream

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 31,978.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,906,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,183 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 317.6% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,980,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,502 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,292,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,976,000 after purchasing an additional 545,518 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $20,280,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $17,656,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

DT Midstream Trading Down 0.1 %

DTM traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,014. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.84. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.37 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 36.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

