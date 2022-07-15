Gratus Capital LLC Has $33.35 Million Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 998,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,502 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up approximately 3.2% of Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $33,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Institutional Trading of Williams Companies

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 306.4% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,347,869. The stock has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $37.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.24.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.54.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

