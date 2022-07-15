Gratus Capital LLC Grows Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International makes up about 1.2% of Gratus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $12,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 259,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,992,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($222.00) to €214.00 ($214.00) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.47.

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,920.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,920.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,680. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $153.70 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.04.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

