Gratus Capital LLC Grows Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,033 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,792 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of UBER traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.02. The stock had a trading volume of 268,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,714,578. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.90. The firm has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.70.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

