Gratus Capital LLC Boosts Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for 1.8% of Gratus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $18,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Institutional Trading of KLA

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in KLA by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of KLA by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in KLA by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLA Stock Up 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price objective on KLA in a research note on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.95.

KLAC stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $320.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,061. The firm has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $330.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.19. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $282.83 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

