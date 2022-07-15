Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 80.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GRPH. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Graphite Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Get Graphite Bio alerts:

Graphite Bio Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:GRPH traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.33. 13,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,460. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.02. Graphite Bio has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The company has a market capitalization of $193.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio ( NASDAQ:GRPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12). Equities analysts anticipate that Graphite Bio will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRPH. Strs Ohio increased its position in Graphite Bio by 89.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the first quarter worth about $57,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graphite Bio by 69.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

About Graphite Bio

(Get Rating)

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.