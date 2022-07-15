Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2022

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPHGet Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 80.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GRPH. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Graphite Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Graphite Bio Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:GRPH traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.33. 13,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,460. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.02. Graphite Bio has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The company has a market capitalization of $193.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPHGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12). Equities analysts anticipate that Graphite Bio will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphite Bio

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRPH. Strs Ohio increased its position in Graphite Bio by 89.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the first quarter worth about $57,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graphite Bio by 69.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

About Graphite Bio

(Get Rating)

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

Further Reading

Stock Target Advisor logo

Analyst Recommendations for Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.