Gowest Gold (CVE:GWA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Gowest Gold Ltd. (CVE:GWA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 9000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.04 million and a P/E ratio of -2.78.

Gowest Gold Company Profile (CVE:GWA)

Gowest Gold Ltd. operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada. The company focuses on the development of its 100% owned Bradshaw gold deposit, which is part of the North Timmins gold project located near Timmins, Ontario. It holds interest in the North Timmins Gold Project that covers 1 patented mining claim, 11 mining leases, and 56 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 11,185 hectares in Evelyn, Gowan, Little, Prosser, Tully, and Wark Townships in the Timmins gold camp.

