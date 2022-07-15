Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) CFO Acquires $99,995.49 in Stock

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) CFO Bryan Giraudo bought 13,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $99,995.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,337.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gossamer Bio Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ GOSS traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $11.09. 182,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,470. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 8.12 and a quick ratio of 8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $855.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.75.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,654,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,083,000 after buying an additional 67,283 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,526,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,610,000 after purchasing an additional 564,236 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,307,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,713,000 after purchasing an additional 15,839 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,949,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,922,000 after purchasing an additional 178,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,832,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,908,000 after purchasing an additional 815,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOSS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Gossamer Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

