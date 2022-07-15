Gores Technology Partners (NASDAQ:GTPA) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.79 and last traded at $9.79. Approximately 11,408 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 111,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 99,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 321,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 103,121 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology business in the consumer internet, enterprise software, fintech, digital health, proptech, gaming, agtech, and logistics industries.

