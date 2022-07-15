GoGreen Investments Co. (NYSE:GOGN) Short Interest Update

GoGreen Investments Co. (NYSE:GOGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 96.5% from the June 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GoGreen Investments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GOGN remained flat at $10.02 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,911. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99. GoGreen Investments has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoGreen Investments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in GoGreen Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of GoGreen Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,733,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoGreen Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoGreen Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,519,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GoGreen Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,973,000. 49.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoGreen Investments

GoGreen Investments Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the power generation, industrial, transportation, or other industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

