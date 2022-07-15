Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Short Interest Update

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 144.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Global X Thematic Growth ETF Price Performance
Global X Thematic Growth ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.02. 6,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,605. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $54.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average of $34.60.
Global X Thematic Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Thematic Growth ETF
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG)
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.