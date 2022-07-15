Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Short Interest Update

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 144.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Price Performance

Global X Thematic Growth ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.02. 6,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,605. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $54.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average of $34.60.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Thematic Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 272,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 11,296 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 149,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 28,225 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 1,001.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 146,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 133,375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 54,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,642,000.

