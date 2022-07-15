Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0456 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st.

Gladstone Land has increased its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Gladstone Land has a payout ratio of -245.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.4%.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

NASDAQ LAND traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $23.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,447. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Land currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Land by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Gladstone Land by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Land by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Gladstone Land by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Gladstone Land by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.