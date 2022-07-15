Gladstone Commercial Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:GOODO)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Gladstone Commercial has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Shares of GOODO opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.58. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $27.98.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.