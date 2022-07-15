Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as low as C$0.02. Gitennes Exploration shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 26,000 shares trading hands.

Gitennes Exploration Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of C$1.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54.

Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Gitennes Exploration

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in Peru and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver properties. Gitennes Exploration Inc is based in Vancouver, Canada.

