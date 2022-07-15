Gilead Sciences, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $6.60 Per Share (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $6.60 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gilead Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $6.59 per share.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GILD. TheStreet lowered Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.93.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $61.81 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,709,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,235,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,159 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,970,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,446,374,000 after acquiring an additional 601,690 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,942,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820,228 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,739,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,123,000 after acquiring an additional 440,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gilead Sciences (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.