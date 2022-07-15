Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at UBS Group

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) had its price target cut by investment analysts at UBS Group from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 59.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GIL. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$64.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.22. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.27. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 184,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gildan Activewear (Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.