GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Up to $11.06

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.06, but opened at $11.64. GH Research shares last traded at $11.64, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GHRS. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of GH Research from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, GH Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.54.

Get GH Research alerts:

GH Research Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GH Research

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts expect that GH Research PLC will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in GH Research by 31,790.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in GH Research during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in GH Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in GH Research by 278.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 10,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GH Research by 249.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GH Research

(Get Rating)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.