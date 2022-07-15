Geoffrey M. Price Sells 62,800 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 62,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $1,407,348.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,733,270 shares in the company, valued at $38,842,580.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:OSH traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.24. 812,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $65.22.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 26.82% and a negative return on equity of 413.94%. The company had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OSH. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America downgraded Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.19.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 9,016.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oak Street Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

