Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Down 4.1%

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $58.52 and last traded at $58.67. 1,515 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 204,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.18.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

Get Gentherm alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Gentherm had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $175,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,264.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 3,314.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentherm Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRM)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.