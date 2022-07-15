GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) Short Interest Update

GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 427,000 shares, a growth of 1,367.4% from the June 15th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,348,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GenTech Trading Down 100.0 %

GenTech has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

GenTech Holdings, Inc operates a chain of hemp centric coffee shop retail spaces under the Healthy Leaf brand name. The company offers CBD-infused chocolates, skin creams, artisan teas, artisan coffee, wellness snack bars, and pet treats through its retail spaces. It also provides holistic education and classes.

