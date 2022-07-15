Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Shares Gap Up to $2.29

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.29, but opened at $2.38. Genius Sports shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 7,829 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GENI. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.19.

Genius Sports Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $526.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of Genius Sports

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $85.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.88 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 40.24% and a negative net margin of 212.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.68) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 635,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 147,694 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Genius Sports by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 39,300 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $570,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Genius Sports by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,283,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,157,000 after buying an additional 2,229,757 shares during the last quarter. 42.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Read More

