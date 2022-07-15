General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Holdings Lifted by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,095,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,390,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,589 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,560,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 589,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,709,000 after acquiring an additional 317,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

General Mills stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.99. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 48.87%.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,302 shares of company stock valued at $6,349,584. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

