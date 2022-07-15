GateToken (GT) Price Hits $3.98 on Major Exchanges

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One GateToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.98 or 0.00019405 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. GateToken has a market capitalization of $311.61 million and $1.58 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GateToken Coin Profile

GT is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,362,421 coins. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Buying and Selling GateToken

