GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Up 5.7%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) was up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $140.47 and last traded at $137.56. Approximately 141,673 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,496,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.09.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.76 and a beta of -0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

GameStop shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Friday, July 22nd. The 4-1 split was announced on Wednesday, July 6th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, July 21st.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 27.61% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -5.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,958,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,566,000 after acquiring an additional 26,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,219,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,526,000 after acquiring an additional 25,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,684,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,565,000 after acquiring an additional 30,334 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,839,000 after acquiring an additional 20,895 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,228,000 after acquiring an additional 83,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

