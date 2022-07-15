Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $62.17

Shares of Gama Aviation Plc (LON:GMAA – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 62.17 ($0.74) and traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.69). Gama Aviation shares last traded at GBX 59 ($0.70), with a volume of 1,441 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of £37.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 59.46.
Gama Aviation Company Profile (LON:GMAA)
