Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $62.17

Shares of Gama Aviation Plc (LON:GMAA – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 62.17 ($0.74) and traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.69). Gama Aviation shares last traded at GBX 59 ($0.70), with a volume of 1,441 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of £37.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 59.46.

Gama Aviation Company Profile (LON:GMAA)

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services in the Middle East, the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Business Aviation, Special Mission, and Technology and Outsourcing segments. The Business Aviation segment offers aircraft management, crewing, charter, and fixed base services, as well as maintenance, repair, and modification solutions.

