G4S (LON:GFS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $244.80

G4S plc (LON:GFS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 244.80 ($2.91) and traded as high as GBX 246 ($2.93). G4S shares last traded at GBX 244.80 ($2.91), with a volume of 438,258 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.28. The stock has a market cap of £3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 222.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 244.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 244.80.
G4S Company Profile (LON:GFS)
