FY2024 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) – Investment analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 13th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $6.57 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.87. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.44 per share.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CNI. Scotiabank lowered Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.72.

Shares of CNI opened at $110.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $137.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.586 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 42.65%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 294.1% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 187.5% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

