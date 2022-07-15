FY2022 EPS Estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.68 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.69. The consensus estimate for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.29. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

WH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.70.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $64.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $62.89 and a twelve month high of $93.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.78%.

In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $2,424,660.14. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WH. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

