FY2022 EPS Estimates for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Increased by Analyst

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Customers Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $8.14 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.57. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $7.30 per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CUBI. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 target price on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.07.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.48 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 30.79%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 9,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $7,013,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 75,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,967,000 after buying an additional 25,625 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu bought 2,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $124,826.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 80,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,817.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lyle Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $43,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,856.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,465 shares of company stock worth $186,912. 6.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

