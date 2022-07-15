FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Short Interest Update

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 218,600 shares, an increase of 508.9% from the June 15th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $323,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,621.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in FVCBankcorp in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FVCBankcorp in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in FVCBankcorp in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new position in FVCBankcorp in the first quarter worth about $203,000. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FVCB traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $19.17. 856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.34. FVCBankcorp has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $21.90.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 million. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.93%. Research analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FVCB. Raymond James cut shares of FVCBankcorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of FVCBankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

