Furucombo Reaches One Day Volume of $730,704.00 (COMBO)

Furucombo (COMBO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $865,713.54 and approximately $730,704.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Furucombo has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0281 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Furucombo alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00051597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00023852 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,810,925 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo.

Buying and Selling Furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Furucombo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Furucombo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.