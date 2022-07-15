Fundamental Research Reiterates C$1.14 Price Target for FPX Nickel (TSE:FPX)

Fundamental Research set a C$1.14 price objective on FPX Nickel (TSE:FPX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
FPX Nickel has a 12 month low of C$56.48 and a 12 month high of C$0.09.
About FPX Nickel (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for FPX Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FPX Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.