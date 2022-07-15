Fulton Financial (FULT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 19th. Analysts expect Fulton Financial to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $219.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.61 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fulton Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FULT stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.75. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FULT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

In related news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $79,969.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,353.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,821,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,670,000 after buying an additional 1,232,379 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,941,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,945,000 after buying an additional 731,995 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth $5,754,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,102,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,622,000 after buying an additional 276,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 38.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 711,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,827,000 after buying an additional 197,900 shares during the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

