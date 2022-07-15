Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock Holdings Cut by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 38,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. 37.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLGT opened at $58.31 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.34 and a 12-month high of $112.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.05 and a 200-day moving average of $61.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.51.

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.61. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 48.32%. The business had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.51 earnings per share. Fulgent Genetics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $63,575.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,940.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $67,739.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 329,701 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,439.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $171,530. 29.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

