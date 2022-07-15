FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a decrease of 62.9% from the June 15th total of 128,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FuelPositive Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHHHF traded down 0.00 on Friday, hitting 0.12. The company had a trading volume of 65,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,063. FuelPositive has a 52-week low of 0.09 and a 52-week high of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of 0.12 and a 200 day moving average of 0.13.

FuelPositive Company Profile

FuelPositive Corporation develops and manufactures a portfolio of energy storage and fossil fuel replacement technologies. The company provides clean technology solutions, including green ammonia (NH3), for use across a spectrum of industries and applications. Its flagship product, a green ammonia production system, takes air, water, and electricity to produce a non-polluting chemical for various applications, including fertilizer for farming, fuel for internal combustion engines, a solution for grid storage, and enabling hydrogen economy.

