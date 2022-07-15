Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) PT Lowered to €44.00

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €50.00 ($50.00) to €44.00 ($44.00) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Fuchs Petrolub from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.
Fuchs Petrolub Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of FUPBY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.92. The stock had a trading volume of 10,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,556. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average of $8.78. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97.
About Fuchs Petrolub
Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.
