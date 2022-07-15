FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Get Rating) fell 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.91 and last traded at $18.94. 2,121 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.02.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day moving average of $20.54.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (IGLD)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.