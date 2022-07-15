Friedenthal Financial Buys 10,234 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Friedenthal Financial lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,234 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up about 3.3% of Friedenthal Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $5,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,392,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,453,000 after purchasing an additional 354,678 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,102,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,620,000 after purchasing an additional 321,060 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,749,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,798,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 852,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,409,000 after purchasing an additional 108,604 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,896 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.67.

