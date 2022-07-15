Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.75

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 4320 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FNLPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 900 ($10.70) to GBX 850 ($10.11) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 750 ($8.92) to GBX 780 ($9.28) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt lowered Fresnillo to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,225 ($14.57) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,175 ($13.97)) on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $951.67.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.