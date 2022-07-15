Fortitude Gold Co. Announces Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:FTCO)

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 18th.
Shares of Fortitude Gold stock opened at 5.99 on Friday. Fortitude Gold has a 12 month low of 5.82 and a 12 month high of 8.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is 6.69.
