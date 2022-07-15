Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) Trading Up 0.4%

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.42 and last traded at $5.28. Approximately 23,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 77,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Forian in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.65.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Forian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Forian by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 26,435 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Forian in the 4th quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Forian by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 131,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period.

Forian Inc provides software solutions, proprietary data driven insights, and predictive analytics to optimize the operational, clinical, and financial performance of its healthcare, cannabis, and government customers. It operates through three segments: Information & Software, Services, and Other.

