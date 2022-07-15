Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) Trading Up 0.4%

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.42 and last traded at $5.28. Approximately 23,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 77,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.
Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Forian in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.
Forian Trading Up 5.7 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.65.
Forian Company Profile
Forian Inc provides software solutions, proprietary data driven insights, and predictive analytics to optimize the operational, clinical, and financial performance of its healthcare, cannabis, and government customers. It operates through three segments: Information & Software, Services, and Other.
