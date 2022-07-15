Ford Motor (NYSE:F) PT Lowered to $10.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a hold rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut Ford Motor from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.21.

NYSE:F opened at $11.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.14. The company has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 71,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 31,160 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

