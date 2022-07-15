Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Holdings Lowered by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,482 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,236 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Ford Motor Hedge Fund Trading

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 257,516 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 464,497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on F. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.21.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average is $16.14.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

