Folgory Coin (FLG) Trading Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 14th. Folgory Coin has a market cap of $2.13 million and $12,892.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Folgory Coin has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One Folgory Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000589 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Folgory Coin

Folgory Coin is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 coins. The official website for Folgory Coin is folgory.com . Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a digital merchant solution based on the crypto platform. Its design enables users to store and instantly accept different types of crypto. “

Folgory Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folgory Coin directly using US dollars.

