Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $43.71

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.71 and last traded at $45.17, with a volume of 37001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.32.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £155 ($184.35) to £138 ($164.13) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £159.90 ($190.18) to £126 ($149.86) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £161 ($191.48) to £156 ($185.54) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £134.50 ($159.97) to £138.20 ($164.37) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13,955.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.21.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

