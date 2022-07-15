Float Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.33 Million (BANK)

Float Protocol (BANK) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Float Protocol has a market cap of $17.18 million and $1.33 million worth of Float Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Float Protocol coin can now be purchased for $165.94 or 0.00268563 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Float Protocol has traded flat against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004776 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00051993 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001588 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 46.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00024600 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001844 BTC.
Float Protocol Profile
Float Protocol’s total supply is 171,459 coins and its circulating supply is 103,539 coins. Float Protocol’s official Twitter account is @FloatProtocol.
Buying and Selling Float Protocol
Receive News & Updates for Float Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Float Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.