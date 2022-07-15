Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FSR. BNP Paribas started coverage on Fisker in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Fisker in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fisker from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Fisker from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Fisker from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.30.

Fisker stock opened at $9.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.08. Fisker has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $23.75.

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Fisker had a negative net margin of 438,496.81% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. The company’s revenue was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fisker will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Fisker by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 124,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Fisker by 298.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $3,933,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

