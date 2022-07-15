Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.85.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.18 per share, for a total transaction of $47,090,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,147,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,437,543.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.75. 81,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,552,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $119.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.59 and its 200-day moving average is $98.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

