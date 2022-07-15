Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) is North Star Asset Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for approximately 1.9% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $34,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Fiserv by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.85.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FISV stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.13. 33,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,151,822. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.81. The firm has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 291,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 291,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.