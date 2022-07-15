First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Short Interest Down 77.8% in June

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

FSZ stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.67. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,527. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.53. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $50.82 and a 1-year high of $71.60.

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $1.32 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,497,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 2,063.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 114,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after acquiring an additional 109,507 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 207.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 12,355 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the period.

