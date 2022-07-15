First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Short Interest Down 77.8% in June

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
FSZ stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.67. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,527. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.53. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $50.82 and a 1-year high of $71.60.
First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $1.32 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund
